In the photos from their March 26 outing, Maggie, 29, and Ross, 48, shared a smooch while they were out walking his dog. The TV personality wore a pair of relaxed-fit jeans, with a tan cardigan and a beanie.
The Band of Brothers actor wore a red jacket and jeans along with a pair of sunglasses.
Ross has been noticeably commenting on Maggie’s Instagram posts over the past few months, including one comment where he called her “Beauty.” She returned the love on his Instagram post by commenting heart emojis.
The pair looked happy as they exchanged smiles during their stroll.
Maggie has become a favorite on Wheel of Fortune as Pat, 77, prepares to say goodbye to his hosting role amid his final season.