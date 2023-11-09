Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Cutest Photos Together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban take the cake for Hollywood’s cutest couple! They’ve had so many magical moments together that are hard to keep track of, but luckily for fans, they’ve documented plenty of their best date nights during red carpet events and on social media.

“It was my birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Nicole gushed to People in 2019 about a time Keith completely surprised her when they first started dating. After watching the country crooner go above and beyond on her special day, Nicole said she immediately thought, “This is the man I hope I get to marry.”

Nicole’s love for Keith has only blossomed since they wed in 2006 and became the parents of their two kids: Sunday, whom they welcomed in 2008, and Faith, who arrived in 2010.

