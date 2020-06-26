Lovebirds Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary by writing each other sweet messages on Instagram.

Nicole, 53, shared a black-and-white photo of her and Keith, 52, and captioned it, “Us” with a red heart emoji on Thursday, June 25.

The “Stupid Boy” singer followed his wife’s lead and shared a blurry photo of them jumping on the beach. “Happy Anniversary, baby!!!!!” Keith said. “14 years …. and I feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!”

The couple share kids, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, and the country crooner isn’t afraid to admit he “definitely married up” when he tied the knot Nicole. In fact, Keith said the Big Little Lies star has had “a big impact” on his career. “She’s got great taste in music because it’s always visceral,” the dad of two gushed to DJ Zane Lowe on April 28. “It’s just like, ‘I don’t know who the artist is. I don’t know what genre it is. I don’t know. I just love this song.’ Boom. That’s all that matters to her.”

Nicole’s “fearlessness” is another reason Keith learned to never hold back. Because his spouse is always trying new things, Keith learned about the beauty of changing up his tune.

“You know, her whole thing is like, ‘I’m interested in that. I’m going to go over there,’” he said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?’ None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I’m like, ‘Can you do that?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know, but I’m interested in that.’”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The love they have for each other goes both ways too. When Nicole first met Keith at the G’Day USA gala in 2005, she said she had a huge “crush” on him but didn’t think the songwriter was all that “interested” in her. It wasn’t until Keith called the Bombshell actress four months later that Nicole knew he was the right guy for her.

After that phone call, the couple started dating and later got married in June 2006. If anything, Keith and Nicole’s romance prove true love does exist!