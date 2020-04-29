When Nicole Kidman met husband Keith Urban for the first time, it was love at first sight. “I was a goner — I mean, c’mon,” the actress shared with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, April 28, about her “mellow muse.”

“He’s pretty much the flip side of neurotic,” Nicole, 52, added. In 2005, the couple met at the G’Day USA gala. Once the Big Little Lies star laid eyes on Keith, also 52, she was smitten right away.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

“I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” Nicole recalled about their first encounter with Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. “It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months.” However, Keith remembers it a different way.

“Somebody had given me her number and I had it in my pocket for a while. I kept looking at it thinking, ‘If I call this number, she’s going to answer. I don’t know what [to] say,'” the “Making Memories of Us” singer recalled in 2018 on Interview. “I wasn’t in a very healthy place in my life.”

After much contemplation, the country crooner decided to pick up the phone and call Nicole. “I’d never have thought she’d see anything in a guy like me. But at some point, I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered,” he gushed. “And we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless.”

In 2006, the couple got married and welcomed their two beautiful daughters — Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9. While looking back at their love story, the country crooner told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that he “definitely married up.”

“What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don’t question it,” Keith explained about what he’s learned from Nicole on Tuesday, April 28. “That fearlessness, and it’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it. It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That’s definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly.”

What a duo!