Singer Keith Urban has the most supportive wife in the world! Nicole Kidman showed just how much she adores her hubby’s career when she shared a home video jamming out to Keith’s tunes. While the country crooner was playing a cool solo on the guitar, Nicole, 52, held the camera and gave Keith, also 52, a thumbs up.

“This is what being an at home roadie looks like @KeithUrban,” she captioned the Instagram video on Tuesday, April 14, with red heart and guitar emojis. However, this isn’t the first time, we’ve gotten an inside look into her home life with Keith amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, March 24, she shared a sweet video of herself dancing to the “Wasted Time” singer’s music while her beloved did an Instagram Live concert for his fans.

“Hi everyone. We’re coming to you live from our warehouse, actually. This is where we store all of our gear, so it doesn’t really get on camera very much,” he said in the clip. “Even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight, I want to be able to play and just play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into your screens.”

Thanks to Keith’s instruments, he’s been able to keep his daughters — Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9 — entertained while they quarantine at home. The four-time Grammy Award winner told Entertainment Tonight that there’s been “a lot of music around the piano, dancing, and getting out in our backyard.”

“It’s early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it’s been a very vibrant house,” he added. They’ve also been playing “a lot of games” like Uno and Apples to Apples to pass the time. Until it’s safe for Keith to go on tour again, he’ll continue to do mini-concerts for his family at home. After all, he already has the best audience in the world with Nicole and their two daughters.