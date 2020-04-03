Keith Urban Gushes Over Being Home With Nicole Kidman and Their 2 Daughters: It’s ‘Been Very Vibrant’

For Keith Urban, there’s no such thing as wasted time! The beloved country crooner gave fans an idea of how he and wife Nicole Kidman are holding up while quarantined at home with their two daughters amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it’s been a very vibrant house,” Keith, 52, gushed to ET in an interview published on Friday, April 3. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer also revealed the fun ways he and Nicole, also 52, are keeping daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, entertained.

Besides playing “a lot of games,” including classic card games like Uno and Apples to Apples, as well as newer party games like What Do You Meme?, Keith said there’s also been “a lot of music around the piano, dancing and getting out in our backyard.”

The Grammy Award winner — who tied the knot with the Big Little Lies star in 2006 — even proved how much he’s incorporating music into their quarantine. Since March 16, Keith has been live-streaming concerts every Monday from his home recording studio for his millions of followers via Instagram Live.

Considering social distancing measures were implemented across the U.S. to limit the spread of COVID-19, Keith and tons of other musicians have been coming up with fun and interactive ways to stay connected with their fans.

“Country music is many things to many people, but the one thing I’ve always felt it is is community… Music is the great connector, so I’ve been elated to see so many at-home concerts,” he shared with the outlet. “I love that we get to do it and that there’s a way to do it. That there’s a way to not only stay connected with everybody, but to keep being creative.”

Not only have Keith’s followers been given the opportunity to enjoy his most beloved hits, but Nicole has also made a few appearances in her man’s videos. The Eyes Wide Shut actress uploaded the sweetest selfie while cheering the entertainer on during his show on March 23. “Home studio gig … again,” she captioned the super cute post.

It’s no surprise the proud parents are taking advantage of their time at home with daughters Sunday and Faith. Seeing that Keith and Nicole are constantly juggling their hectic Hollywood careers, we bet they couldn’t be happier to have all this time at home as a family.

“Nicole and Keith make spending time together their No. 1 priority,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in January. “If they’re not happy, their family is in jeopardy and that’s not an option for them.”

