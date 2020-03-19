Have you ever seen anything more adorable than this?! While Keith Urban was performing on Instagram Live for his fans, his wife, Nicole Kidman, started dancing around the country crooner in the most romantic way.

First, she sat behind him when he was tuning his guitar. But once Keith, 52, got in the groove and was onto his third song, Nicole, also 52, got up and began twirling around her hubby. By the end of the concert, she was standing right next to him lip-synching every word in his songs. Needless to say, it was a very cute moment.

Keith revealed he decided to do an impromptu performance on Instagram Live after his concert was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. “Hi everyone. We’re coming to you live from our warehouse, actually. This is where we store all of our gear, so it doesn’t really get on camera very much,” he said in the clip. “But we thought we’d just set this up to stream tonight. Honestly, because I was supposed to be playing tonight, and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway.” What a lovely idea!

You can tell Keith still had a great time performing without an audience because he was rocking out on his guitar like there was no one else in the room. “Even though we can’t be in front of all you guys tonight, I want to be able to play and just play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into your screens,” he said. “Wherever you guys are watching, all over the world.”

Once the concert was finished, Nicole shared a photo of her and Keith during the performance and wrote, “Just loved getting to sing and dance with you all. ❤️ You can watch Keith’s home gig over on his page all day at @KeithUrban xx.”

Even after 13 years together, Nicole is still Keith’s biggest fan!

