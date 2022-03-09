Musician John Oates is half of one of the most iconic musical duos of all time, Hall & Oates, with Daryl Hall. As their rock and soul hits like “You Make My Dreams” and “Maneater” climbed the charts, John was able to find true love with his second wife, Aimee Oates. Scroll Down for everything we know about the amazing woman in his life!

When Did John Oates Marry Aimee Oates?

Hall & Oates went on to release the first of their many albums together in 1972. A few years after finding fame, John married his first wife, model Nancy Hunter, a marriage that lasted through the ‘80s. After their divorce, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee moved to Colorado for a fresh start. It was in Aspen that he met Aimee and the pair got married in 1994.

“We’ve been together for 26 years now, even longer because we actually were dating before we got married,” John told Closer exclusively in March 2022. “She’s a great person, a good Midwest farm girl. Her dad still today, her dad and mom still operate a working farm in Illinois and comes from a great family.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Who Is Aimee Oates?

Aimee is a philanthropist that has stood by her husband’s side since they met. The pair settled in the town of Woody Creek, Colorado, in the early years of their marriage. In 1996, they welcomed their son, Tanner.

In the early 2000s, the New York native was focused on his solo career, which took him back and forth to Nashville to record and perform. Eventually, the family decided to buy a house there to spend more time together. John and Aimee’s bond has only gotten stronger over the years.

“She’s got … six brothers and a sister … and she’s solid and she’s very, very intuitive,” he continued. “I call her the, she’s like the good witch, you know … she picks up on stuff and that I’m completely oblivious about. And so, she helps me a lot with, she helps me a lot with a lot of things. We’re definitely a team. We’re definitely a team.”

The couple demonstrated just how amazing of a team they made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They partnered with Feeding America to produce Oates Song Fest 7908 in March 2021. The virtual concert event helped raise money to support food banks across the U.S. The Change of Seasons author thanked his wife for helping put the event together in an interview with Nick Swift later that month.

“This is the first time we’ve worked together creatively and we’ve been together for 26 years, maybe longer,” John said. “And this is the first time we’ve actually done something, worked together creatively and it’s been amazing. And Aimee helped put together this incredible team. And I will say almost all women are on the team. And to be honest with you, it’s the first time that I’ve worked with an all-female team.”