Dr. Phil has been wed to his beloved wife, Robin McGraw, for more than 45 years now. Considering the talk show host said “it was love at first sight” between the two, Dr. Phil’s feelings are stronger than ever despite all the time that has passed.

The lovebirds completely hit off following their first date nearly five decades ago. “I actually knew that first evening I sat and visited with him that he was The One,” the doting wife gushed in an exclusive interview with Closer in April 2018.

The couple’s relationship goes back to the 1970s following Dr. Phil’s divorce from his first spouse, Debbie Higgins. The former couple was married from 1970 to 1973, and the Emmy Award winner was lucky enough to find love again with Robin shortly after their split.

Dr. Phil and the auburn-haired beauty made their romance official when they tied the knot in August 1976. The Dr. Phil star and Robin started their family three years later, welcoming their first son, Jay McGraw, on September 12, 1979. The pair’s second son, Jordan McGraw, made his arrival on October 21, 1986.

Juggling busy careers and maintaining a decades-long marriage doesn’t seem like an easy feat, but for Dr. Phil and Robin, it’s pretty simple. “We really enjoy being together,” the dedicated husband previously shared with Closer in 2016.

Though Dr. Phil and Robin have endured their ups and downs like every other couple, they’ve managed to balance their countless responsibilities while keeping their family and marriage at the top of their priority list.

Speaking with Closer in 2018, Dr. Phil said he believes the two are able to keep their relationship stronger than ever because of his one little secret. “Me saying, ‘Yes, Dear!'” the Self Matters author quipped, while Robin credited their openness and shared values for being the glue that has bound them together.

“We talked about our needs and I told him that I couldn’t be married in a home with conflict. My mother and father never raised their voices and my father adored my mother, so I had to know that I was loved and adored,” Robin explained. “I told him I don’t live in a fairy tale, but I needed to be treated with dignity and respect.”

To learn more about Robin, keep scrolling!