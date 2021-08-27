Dr. Phil Is Passing Down the Best Advice to His Kids! Meet Sons Jay and Jordan With Wife Robin

Dr. Phil has been a staple on daytime television since 2002, dishing out his expertise as a world-renowned psychologist and mental health professional on his eponymous talk show. When it comes to being the dad of his two kids, Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw, the TV personality gives even greater advice to his children.

“He’s not Dr. Phil to me, he’s my dad,” Jordan told Today in June 2021. The TV star’s younger son noted even though his father “likes to sit there and watch [him] figure stuff out on [his] own with a smile on his big bald head,” Jordan knows “where to go” if he ever has “a question.”

Dr. Phil has been a devoted parent since welcoming his kids with wife Robin McGraw. The longtime couple wed in 1976 and started their family when the Inside My Heart author gave birth to their first child, Jay, in 1979. Jordan arrived more than seven years later in 1986.

The Doctors star did a wonderful job raising his boys with his brunette beauty, and at this point in their lives, they’re embracing being grandparents. Considering both Jay and Jordan have started families of their own, Dr. Phil is filled with pride watching his sons become dads.

Speaking exclusively with Closer in April 2018, the Life Code author praised his eldest son for being a “great” father, saying he “tried to lead by example” when he was raising Jay. “[I showed] him [the importance of] investing time in your kids. I coached basketball for 14 years with my boys, and Robin and I never missed a game!”

In addition to being a good example, Dr. Phil is always there to give his sons input when they need it. When Jordan became a dad for the first time in February 2021, the Emmy winner gave his child the best advice about spending time apart from his newborn.

“I don’t care how much you love your kid. You gotta take a break and recharge your batteries,” Dr. Phil recalled to Today. “It’s important for the child too, because they learn, ‘Hey, Mom and Dad went away, but they came back!’ That’s how you get away from separation anxiety.”

