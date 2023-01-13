Exclusive Marie Osmond Wants Selena Gomez to Play Her in Movie About Her Life: ‘I Think She’s Darling’

Multitalented star Marie Osmond has the perfect choice to play her in a movie about her life — Selena Gomez! “I think that she could probably do my life,” the singer exclusively tells Closer. “I think she’s darling.”

Marie, 63, has met Selena, 30, before and has nothing but good things to say about her. Another reason behind her choice is the fact that the Grammy nominee and the former Disney actress had similar upbringings as child stars.

“She kind of had that childhood background as an entertainer,” the “Paper Roses” singer says. “That’s another component that I think is important to understand, being a child celebrity. There are drawbacks to that too.”

Marie, who recently collaborated with Nutrisystem on their Complete 55 plan to guide women ages 55 and up through weight loss, feels she has a resemblance to the Only Murders in the Building star.

“I think we kind of maybe looked alike back then a little bit,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explains. “She’s been through some really tough stuff in her life, and I think I have too.”

As for who would play her husband, Steve Craig, Marie thinks it’s hard to find someone who measures up to her longtime love.

“Who could play my husband? Nobody. Cause he’s perfect,” she reveals. “I don’t know who could play him. He’d have to be a really good athlete ’cause my husband was like, amazing.”

The couple, who were married from 1982 to 1985 and tied the knot again in 2011, are truly a perfect match, raising their blended family together.

“He is very affable and he’s just a good guy,” Marie gushes about her spouse. “His family, his mom and dad, remind me a lot of my mom and dad. He has seven kids in his family. So, we’re very family oriented.”

Steve, 65, recently surprised his wife with a romantic vacation to an unknown destination.

“My husband is super cute,” Marie says. “He just called me and said, ‘Pack for two weeks. We’re going on a trip.’ So, I’m not really sure where we’re going. We’re just going somewhere.”

The pair also have plans to travel to Jerusalem in addition to other “fun things” in store for 2023. While both the former talk show host and the athlete love vacationing in beautiful destinations all over the world, they also cherish spending time in their Utah home with their kids and grandkids.

“We love to stay home too,” she adds. “We pull up Netflix and just have fun. I like to do nothing, and I like to do everything!”