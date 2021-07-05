Marie Osmond Could Talk About Her Grandkids All Day Long! See the TV Star’s Cutest Family Photos

Out of all the impressive titles on Marie Osmond‘s lengthy resume, the iconic TV star and singer is most proud to be the doting grandma of eight grandkids. Marie always has her beloved grandchildren on her mind, and whether she’s with them or not, she loves sharing the cutest photos of them!

The “Paper Roses” songstresses’ grandbabies are an added blessing on top of her eight children. Marie’s daughter Rachel is the proud mom of Rocket Jade and Wolf with husband Gabriel, while Brianna shares daughters Maude and Mabel with husband David. As for her eldest son, Stephen, and his wife, Claire, they are the doting parents of Stephen, Christian, Maxwell and newborn Olive. When little Olive arrived in April 2021, Marie made sure to marvel over her birth on social media.

“What a fun day!!! I get to tell you all that my son Stephen and my beautiful daughter-in-law, Claire, had their little girl on the [sic] April 13,” she wrote via Instagram, noting her real name, Olive, inspired the tot’s moniker. “It’s especially fun because her name is Olive Vivienne Craig,’ named after me, grandma! I’m so honored … especially because it’s their only girl.”

Since the entertainer has mastered being the best grandma — or “GlamMa,” as she goes by — Marie can’t help but marvel at her incredible grandchildren. In fact, the Dancing With the Stars alum is always the first to share sweet family moments on social media when celebrating a birthday or boasting about their achievements.

While previously chatting with Closer Weekly, the Key is Love author gushed over watching her eldest grandchildren Stephen, Rocket Jade and Christian begin their first years of school in kindergarten. “Just to see them start to love life and achieve … they’re just so precious,” Marie sweetly shared in October 2019. “I love them so much.”

The loving “GlamMa” also dished how she spends her time with Stephen, Rocket Jade, Christian, Maxwell, Wolf and Maude when she’s not gallivanting across the country for her hectic job.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color … or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” Marie told Closer, noting she’ll do “anything” her adorable grandkids want to do. “Whatever it is.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the singer’s cutest photos with her grandbabies!