With more than 20 albums under her belt, Marie Osmond has enough money to live life the way she wants to. The international superstar has many homes across America, but her most spectacular house to date is the one she shares with husband Steve Craig in St. George, Utah.

Marie took fans inside her humble abode, which features beautiful hardwood floors, an extravagant kitchen and a view that could melt your heart, in a previous interview. “Every house I’ve ever had has what I call, ‘My place, my space,'” she said while showing off her craft room. “It’s where I craft. It’s where I paint. It’s where I read. This is where I [have] all the good memories.”

Standing by the wall of Marie’s craft room was a beautiful white sofa she picked out with her son Michael Craig, who later died by suicide in 2010. “This is Mike’s couch. This is the one thing I wanted. This is the last thing we bought together,” she said while tearing up. “I come in here and I like taking a nap on it. It’s comforting and I remember when we got it and how much he loved it. Those are the things that mean a lot to mothers.”

In Marie’s Utah home, she has a rec room, home theater, sauna and an island in the middle of her outdoor pool. Judging by how luxurious her mansion is, it’s no wonder Marie traveled all the way from Los Angeles to Utah to quarantine there during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My husband and I came here to Utah, our home. It has been lovely to just have that time to connect,” she gushed on The Talk in March. “We remarried, we were apart for, like, 25 years, so all of a sudden, we are alone — this is the first time we’ve been alone since I can remember.”

While in Utah, the “Paper Roses” singer has been keeping track of her children by using a “family group text.” Seeing the messages roll in has made her so happy. “I would just sit there and the texts [would be] so beautiful,” she said of what her children text her. “[It’s great] to see how they’re getting closer and closer.”

When social distancing ends, Marie can invite her family over to her house for a beautiful party. After all, she has tons of space.

Scroll below to see inside Marie’s house!