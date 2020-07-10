Marie Osmond Is Living Fancy! Inside Her Gorgeous Utah Home With Husband Steve Craig
With more than 20 albums under her belt, Marie Osmond has enough money to live life the way she wants to. The international superstar has many homes across America, but her most spectacular house to date is the one she shares with husband Steve Craig in St. George, Utah.
Marie took fans inside her humble abode, which features beautiful hardwood floors, an extravagant kitchen and a view that could melt your heart, in a previous interview. “Every house I’ve ever had has what I call, ‘My place, my space,'” she said while showing off her craft room. “It’s where I craft. It’s where I paint. It’s where I read. This is where I [have] all the good memories.”
I’ve had a lot of firsts in my life but like you, this is my first pandemic. And I’m sure, like every other first we have been through, the hardest parts will always be the unknowns. When I first heard we all had to stay home, I thought…. what?? It felt like I was being sent to my room. I guess this all got real to me when @thetalkcbs stopped airing for a few weeks to be safe. Before I left LA to go to Arizona to check on my daughter Jessica, I made sure my kids in California were all safe. Then we went back home to Vegas. My husband and I got the rest of our kids set up there… then went to Utah. Steve has diabetes and my immune system isn’t the greatest so we felt at our tender ages of 29🤥 we should isolate ourselves.😷 After growing up with a large family of brothers and then 36 years of raising my children, I’m enjoying being alone with my husband. 🥰 It has been a blessing to have that time together especially after being apart for over 25 years! ♥️ And you know what else I am doing? Sleeping…🥱 I mean really sleeping and it is amazing!!!!😴 I know I am very blessed to be able to do this! I guess after 57 years of working consistently I almost forgot how enjoyable it is to take a nap. 😂 After all, the house IS soooo quiet! 😂 There isn’t somewhere to go, a deadline to meet or something planned I need to tackle …this quarantine has been hard on so many for different reasons, but being a glass half full… instead of a glass half empty kind a person, I believe there are valuable things to learn from this also. It’s in how we spend our time! We have an opportunity to reset, to really get rid of what isn’t healthy or good for us. We also have time to serve others in many ways. Like checking on our neighbors to make sure they have what they need from food to medicine and YES let’s send more and more funny and uplifting memes to each other! Social distancing does not mean closing everyone off because right now we need to keep in touch. ☺️ We are still our brother’s keeper, just from a distance! Check out the rest of my message on Facebook, have a very #HappySunday AND… Join me tomorrow on @thetalkcbs Instagram LIVE to answer questions at 2pm ET/11am PT!🥰
Standing by the wall of Marie’s craft room was a beautiful white sofa she picked out with her son Michael Craig, who later died by suicide in 2010. “This is Mike’s couch. This is the one thing I wanted. This is the last thing we bought together,” she said while tearing up. “I come in here and I like taking a nap on it. It’s comforting and I remember when we got it and how much he loved it. Those are the things that mean a lot to mothers.”
In Marie’s Utah home, she has a rec room, home theater, sauna and an island in the middle of her outdoor pool. Judging by how luxurious her mansion is, it’s no wonder Marie traveled all the way from Los Angeles to Utah to quarantine there during the coronavirus pandemic.
“My husband and I came here to Utah, our home. It has been lovely to just have that time to connect,” she gushed on The Talk in March. “We remarried, we were apart for, like, 25 years, so all of a sudden, we are alone — this is the first time we’ve been alone since I can remember.”
While in Utah, the “Paper Roses” singer has been keeping track of her children by using a “family group text.” Seeing the messages roll in has made her so happy. “I would just sit there and the texts [would be] so beautiful,” she said of what her children text her. “[It’s great] to see how they’re getting closer and closer.”
When social distancing ends, Marie can invite her family over to her house for a beautiful party. After all, she has tons of space.
Scroll below to see inside Marie’s house!
