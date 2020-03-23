The silver lining. Marie Osmond is doing her best to look on the bright side amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Although states across the U.S. are urging people to stay inside, the Donny & Marie star revealed how she and husband Steve Craig are making the most of their time at home.

“I’ve had a lot of firsts in my life but like you, this is my first pandemic. And I’m sure, like every other first we have been through, the hardest parts will always be the unknowns,” the 60-year-old beauty wrote on Sunday, March 22. “When I first heard we all had to stay home, I thought … ‘What?” It felt like I was being sent to my room.”

The Talk cohost said it wasn’t until after the hit CBS show stopped filming on March 14 that the deadly outbreak began to feel “real.” After realizing the urgency, Marie and a few of her kiddos took a trip on March 17 to make sure daughter Jessica, 32, and the rest of her children “in California were all safe.”

After getting “the rest of our kids set up,” Marie and husband Steve traveled back to their home in Utah where they have since spent their time all cooped up. The “Paper Roses” songstress said although they are isolating themselves because “Steve has diabetes” and her “immune system isn’t the greatest,” she couldn’t help but gush over spending time with her longtime love.

“After growing up with a large family of brothers and then 36 years of raising my children, I’m enjoying being alone with my husband,” she marveled. “It has been a blessing to have that time together especially after being apart for over 25 years!”

Globe Photos/Shutterstock

Besides taking in all the quality time she can get with the former athlete, Marie dished how she’s making the most of their self-isolation. “You know what else I am doing? Sleeping,” she confessed. “I mean really sleeping and it is amazing!!!! I know I am very blessed to be able to do this!

Marie jokingly added, “I guess after 57 years of working consistently I almost forgot how enjoyable it is to take a nap. 😂 After all, the house IS soooo quiet!”

As the Key is Love author began to wrap up her lengthy post, she offered her followers some insight on how she’s coping with social-distancing.

“There isn’t somewhere to go, a deadline to meet or something planned I need to tackle … this quarantine has been hard on so many for different reasons, but being a glass half full instead of a glass half empty kind of person, I believe there are valuable things to learn from this also,” she penned. “It’s in how we spend our time! We have an opportunity to reset, to really get rid of what isn’t healthy or good for us.”

You got this, Marie and Steve!

