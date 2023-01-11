Marie Osmond and Steve Craig Were Meant to Be! See Fun Facts About Their Unique Love Story

True love lasts forever! Marie Osmond may have hit the jackpot when it comes to her career and family, but she also won big with her husband, Steve Craig. The Donny & Marie star has been married to her longtime love since 2011, but their sweet relationship actually goes back much further than that.

The Talk alum’s love story with the handsome production designer began when the two first fell in love in the 1980s. Marie and Steve walked down the aisle in 1982 and welcomed their only child together, son Stephen, the following year in 1983.

Sadly, the proud parents divorced just three years after their nuptials in 1985. Following their split, the “Read My Lips” songstress moved on with her second husband, Brian Blosil, with whom she tied the knot in 1986. Throughout the years of their marriage, Marie became the mom of her seven younger kids, Jessica, Rachael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, Abigail and late son Michael.

In 2007, the Dancing With the Stars alum and Brian called it quits after being together for nearly 20 years. However, Marie’s heartbreak turned into happiness when the singer made her way back to Steve in 2009. Two years later, the lovebirds tied the knot in a second ceremony in Las Vegas.

“[Steve] took my life from crazy and hectic and sad and discombobulated,” Marie exclusively gushed to Closer in October 2019. “My last marriage [with Brian] was tough, and [Steve] just kind of put all the pieces back together.”

The Key Is Love author said reuniting with Steve completely changed the way she views love. “A friend of mine lost her husband and she said the hardest thing was that she lost a piece [of herself], like a limb,” she explained. “I never could understand that because it was always tough for me. Now that I have him back in my life, I can see how that would be the hardest loss in the world to lose your best friend.”

Considering Marie feels luckier than ever to be married to “an amazing man” like Steve, she doesn’t want to imagine another day without him.

“I told him I better go first or I’ll kill him,” Marie half-joked with Closer. “No, I’m serious. It’s like you hear people and you’re like, ‘Oh, finally, now I get it.’ I’m in love for the first time in my life — like really in love — and it’s probably the most wonderful experience I’ve had. Truly in love.”

In August 2022, Marie gave her hubby a special birthday shout-out on Instagram. She pulled off an epic birthday surprise, taking Steve to the mountains for a romantic getaway.

“It was wonderful to watch him get excited to ride his mountain bike over all the incredible trails while testing his physical prowess with some very challenging terrain,” the superstar gushed about her leading man. Later telling Closer in January 2023 that their marriage is full of “all these fun things,” it’s clear that Marie and Steve are just getting started!



