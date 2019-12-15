Mother-of-eight Marie Osmond decided to pay tribute to her late son Michael in the most beautiful and endearing way — and she revealed it to her fans recently.

“A wonderful new friend of mine has race horses @mcjannet1 and he has given me the most beautiful gift,” the 60-year-old wrote via Instagram alongside a painting. “He has allowed me to name his newest horse. I chose the name Mikhael after my sweet son Michael. The Hebrew spelling of the name Mikhael means who is like God or Godly. I also found out that the amazingly talented English artist @jacquiejones2 agreed to paint him for me. What an honor! What a surprising and incredibly kind gesture to be sending this painting to me. Thank you Luke and Jacquie!”

People were filled with joy at the amazing gesture, as they took to the comments section to respond. “What a beautiful way to remember your child in a beautiful physical form,” one fan said. Another added, “You are truly a sweet person.”

The “Paper Roses” singer has been quite open about her late son, who passed away in 2010 after taking his own life. “You know, I don’t think you’re ever through it. I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it’ll hit you like the day it did,” the entertainer said of her child’s passing during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in September. “The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Marie also once revealed that Michael was battling depression before his passing. “I have never spoken about this before. “So, my son who died, he was bullied,” Marie said on The Talk on October 1, noting that she still has “the texts” that he sent her when he was still alive.

“I mean they are horrendous, and I never took action against,” she continued. “But, I can tell you, honestly, I believe that that was a big component in him just feeling overwhelmed and that he didn’t fit in. I never took action against the three kids. I know who they are.”

We know that Marie will always remember her incredible son.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.