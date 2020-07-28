Marie Osmond‘s impressive resume includes gigs dating back all the way to the 1970s, but the Talk star’s favorite role is being the loving mom of her eight kids. Whether she’s celebrating their birthday on social media or recalling her beloved family memories on the CBS talk show, Marie always has something sweet to say about her children.

In 1983, the “Paper Roses” songstress welcomed her eldest son, Stephen, with her first husband, Steve Craig. The couple divorced two years later in 1985 and Marie moved on with her second husband, Brian Blosil. The two tied the knot in 1986 and later welcomed kids Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Michael Bryan, Brandon, Brianna and Abigail.

After two decades of marriage, Marie revealed she and Brian were getting divorced in 2007. Although she focused on being a single mother for a few years, she eventually found her way back to Steve and the singer married her one true love in a second wedding ceremony in 2011.

While Marie has successfully juggled her career as a Hollywood star with her role as a mother to eight kids, saying her journey was easy would be an understatement. In 2010, the Donny and Marie alum’s son Michael Bryan tragically died by suicide at the age of 18.

Marie was heartbroken following her son’s death, but she knew she had to be strong for her other seven children. While previously chatting with Closer Weekly in 2016, the doting mom revealed how she learned to cope with the unfathomable loss.

“You keep living. I thought I knew what sorrow was but you don’t ever know until you’ve been through it,” she candidly shared at the time. “There’s no joy in sorrow, like it says in the Scriptures, but I’ve come to the conclusion that the joy they’re talking about is looking at somebody else who’s been through what I’ve been through and saying, ‘I understand.’ There’s joy in loving other people and saying you know how they feel and that they’re going to get through this, too.”

The Love is Key author once said the greatest life lesson she’s learned is to “pick yourself back up.” She also noted it was her duty as a mom to instill hope and positivity into her children.

“It applies to everything: bad relationships, dark things that sometimes happen, people who take advantage of you or hurt you — everything!” she explained to Closer. “I believe in faith; I believe in hope; I believe in a positive attitude. I am not naive. I have lived through a lot of ups and downs. I really think the greatest gift we can leave our children is to teach them how to get back up after they fall down.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Marie’s sweetest quotes about being a mom!