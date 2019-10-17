Proud mama alert! Marie Osmond‘s daughter Jessica Blosil has been living a life of wedded bliss with her partner, Sara, ever since the two tied the knot this past June, and the iconic songstress couldn’t be more thrilled.

“She’s loving it,” the 60-year-old exclusively shared with Closer Weekly, gushing over her 31-year-old daughter’s new life as a doting wife. “I just talked to her, she works full-time — she’s a counselor and she helps people get off drugs and do all those things and she’s loving that.”

The “Paper Roses” singer, who celebrated Jessica’s marriage to her longtime love by flying in for the official ceremony this summer, couldn’t help but marvel over how proud she was of the beautiful couple. “I’m happy that she has someone in her life with her, you know?” Marie added. “It makes me happy.” Aww!

At the time Jessica and Sara tied the knot, The Talk cohost — who is also the loving mom of Stephen Blosil, 36, Rachael Krueger, 30, Brandon Blosil, 22, Brianna Blosil, 21, Matthew Blosil, 20, Abigail Blosil, 17, and late son Michael Blosil — took to social media to commemorate the special day.

“Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart [sic] of such a happy occasion!” the legendary performer sweetly wrote alongside a series of photos of the two making it official. “I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family!”

Jessica isn’t the only one lucky enough to find love, however. While chatting with Closer, Marie opened up about her tumultuous journey through marriages and divorce. Although she called it quits with her first husband, Steven Craig, in 1985, Marie ended up getting back together with her longtime love in 2011 after her marriage to Brian Blosil ended in 2007.

“[Steve] took my life from crazy and hectic and sad and discombobulated,” the brunette beauty revealed, referring to her decades-long relationship with Brian. “My last marriage was tough and he just kind of put all the pieces back together.”

Marie even teased that, after reuniting with her beloved beau, she never wants to imagine another day without him. “So I told him I better go first or I’ll kill him,” she adorably half-joked. “No, I’m serious. It’s like you hear people and you’re like, ‘Oh, finally, now I get it.’ I’m in love for the first time in my life — like really in love — and it’s probably the most wonderful experience I’ve had. Truly in love.”

Love looks good on the Osmond family!

