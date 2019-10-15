Exclusive Marie Osmond Gushes About Working With Lucille Ball: ‘She Was Not Afraid to Put Herself Out There’

We may know Marie Osmond most from all the times she has performed with her brother, Donny Osmond, but the “Paper Roses” singer has actually crossed paths with some of the biggest legends in show business.

“I have worked with the greats,” Marie, 60, exclusively told Closer Weekly. “I mean, I have been so blessed.”

The Talk cohost said she finds it “mind-boggling” to have shared the stage with the likes of John Wayne, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bob Hope, Ethel Merman, Lucille Ball and the original cast of Charlie’s Angels — Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith — in her career.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“And the ladies, I loved working with the ladies ’cause I watched ’em all get ready, OK?” Marie joked, thinking back to all the girl power from decades in the industry. “I know all their secrets — but I will never write the book.”

“It’s so funny how you’re hard on yourself,” the Donny & Marie star gushed when thinking of how these women have shaped her into who she is today. “You learn a lot about self-worth and self-esteem. Doesn’t matter if your show is popular. I was standing by these beautiful women, and I just learned a lot watching them.”

Does Marie have a favorite, though? Yep, and it’s the I Love Lucy creator and star herself. Let’s never forget the fact that Lucille was on season 3 episode 2 of the Donny & Marie variety show — which aired September 30, 1977.

Shutterstock

“She was beautiful and funny — and I love funny. She was not afraid to put herself out there,” Marie reminisced. “I learned at a very young age you should be able [to] just laugh. Laugh at yourself, don’t take things so seriously. She truly was a brilliant woman. She had her own studio and just was so smart. I’d go over to her house and she’d play Scrabble, and [I have] just really just great memories.”

Be sure to check out The Talk when it airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on CBS!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletterOpens a New Window. for more exclusive news!