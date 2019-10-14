She may have just turned 60 years old on Sunday, October 13, but Marie Osmond is just getting started. In an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, the “Paper Roses” singer revealed that there is still so much left for her to accomplish.

“I feel so blessed that I’ve done so many different things,” Marie gushed. “I believe you always have something that you want to do. I probably will work until I’m dead just because it’s always been a safe place for me. When life brought lots of lemons, work was my lemonade and it gave me … I had to support my family and it was just a safe place. I loved it. That’s something that I could do and get on stage and kind of leave all the problems behind for an hour.”

There’s no denying the fact that Marie has achieved great success since entering the music business as a teenager. After all, she hosted a variety show with brother Donny Osmond (titled Donny & Marie), written three books that went on to become New York Times bestsellers, competed on season 5 of Dancing With the Stars (coming in fifth place), raised eight kids, been nominated for three Grammys, performed a Las Vegas residency with Donny for 11 years and joined The Talk as a cohost for season 11. You may think that’s enough for one lifetime, but Marie doesn’t.

“But I’ll probably be that old lady on Broadway that does the comedic part. I’ll swing on the ball,” Marie joked. “I love Betty White, isn’t she awesome? She played my mom in a series that we did briefly [Maybe This Time, which ran for 18 episodes between 1995 and 1996], but there’s a great person who just loves everything she does. I love her.”

With Marie bringing up her old project with the beloved The Golden Girls alum, 97, we are keeping our fingers crossed that she can work with Betty again in the near future. Let’s give the people what they want, Marie!

