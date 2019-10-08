Exclusive Marie Osmond Reveals Why She Get So Personal With Her Fans: ‘I’ve Been Through a Lot’

We’re all in this together! When it comes Marie Osmond‘s tendency to get honest and vulnerable with her fans — be it while on stage, on TV or on social media — she does so for a very good reason.

“I don’t tell stories to air dirty laundry; that’s kind of a rule. There’s no point if there’s not a point to it. I’ve always believed this, and I know it even more now that I’m 29,” The Talk cohost, 59, exclusively told Closer Weekly with a little laugh. “We are all going through this thing called life.”

“I think sometimes, like in today’s world — especially with social media — you only see all the good,” Marie added. “Really, it’s the hard things that determine what kind of character you develop.”

Since joining the CBS talk show for season 10, the “Paper Roses” singer has been candid with viewers about difficult topics like her late mom, Olive, her late father, George, and her late son, Michael.

“I think by talking through things, people realize that we’re all women getting through this. We have a lot of men that watch the show too, probably 50%, but I think it’s just fun to sit there and go, ‘It’s OK.’ You know, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve been through this,'” Marie reasoned. “Maybe that’s one of the reasons they chose me, CBS, is [I’ve] been through a lot of those [ups and downs] and, I don’t know, I think sharing sometimes really helps.”

At the end of the day, Marie and her fellow cohosts — Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba — are just there to connect with America.

“The Talk is just a great destination once a day,” she concluded. “We’ll laugh a little, learn some things, cry a little if you want, just have a good hour of just thinking.”



Elsewhere in our exclusive chat with Marie, the iconic performer reveals she has a group text with the ladies of The Talk and weighs in on cohost Sharon’s facelift that was revealed in the season 10 premiere.

