No holding back! Sharon Osbourne debuted her brand new face — the result of a recent facelift — during the season 10 premiere of The Talk on Monday, September 9. The TV personality made the highly anticipated reveal as she returned alongside her beloved cohosts, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newcomer Marie Osmond.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” the 66-year-old beauty shared with the audience after emerging. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock; The Talk/CBS

Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife — who has been quite open about the plastic surgery work she has had done in the past — told her cohosts her recovery is going well so far. “I feel okay,” she said, while Sheryl, Eve, Carrie and Marie praised her stunning new look. “Still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it.”

The X Factor judge first opened up about her plans to get a “new face” during an episode of The Talk in May. Even though she swore she wouldn’t go back under the knife, Sharon dished that her “next surgery is booked” and was scheduled for the end of summer. “I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face,” she explained at the time.

Art Streiber/CBS

Sharon took her fans by total surprise when she announced in 2012 that she would no longer undergo plastic surgery. At the time, the America’s Got Talent judge claimed her reason for giving up cosmetic surgery was because she after realized how much it was changing her appearance.

“No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” Sharon explained. “And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles, I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.'”

Even though Sharon swore off plastic surgery, we think she looks amazing!