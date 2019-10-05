Well deserved! Marie Osmond and her brother Donny Osmond entertained crowds in Las Vegas for over a decade — and because of that they received quite the honor on the Walk of Fame.

On Friday, October 4, the famous siblings were invited to a ceremony where they were honored with their own star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars — this after the duo announced earlier this year that they would be wrapping up their residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino after 11 years.

“WOW 11 amazing years @FlamingoVegas and #soldout shows!!! We have the best fans in the world who have traveled from all over the world,” Marie, 59, wrote via Instagram. “We are honored that this day is now officially Donny & Marie day in Las Vegas and it’s an honor to be added to the #LasVegasWalkOfStars! Thank you from the bottom my heart.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Masked Singer alum, 61, also couldn’t help but gush on his own social media platform. “Vegas, a piece of our heart will always be here with you in this great city,” the performer wrote. “It meant the world to us to have our brother @alanosmond and sister-in-law Suzanne by our side today. ⁣Thank you, LVWOS, for this great honor … ”

On March 21, Donny and Marie revealed the news to the world that their residency was ending. “It’s been rumored that we’re bringing ‘Donny and Marie’ to an end here in Las Vegas,” Donny told host Paula Faris on Good Morning America. “We’re here to say it’s official.”

The “Paper Roses” singer added that it would be difficult saying goodbye to fans who “waited their entire life” to see them but never got the opportunity to. “They’ve come from all over the world to see us here in Vegas,” Marie explained.

In another post, The Talk cohost also praised her older brother and onstage partner. “I have always tried to remind myself that Donny is my brother first and my business partner second,” Marie wrote via Instagram. “He knew I would need the support of my brother. Donny has been with me through some very difficult trials.”

Donny and Marie’s show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas will run up until November 16!

Scroll on down below to see Marie and Donny get honored!