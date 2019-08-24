What an honor! After 11 years, Donny Osmond and his sister, Marie Osmond, will be wrapping up their Las Vegas residency — however, they are getting quite the sendoff, as they received the keys to the strip.

A ceremony was held for the famous siblings at the entrance of the Flamingo Las Vegas, where the duo had more than 1,600 performances. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Caesars Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Tony Rodio presented the talented duo a Key to the Strip. The “Paper Roses” singer, 59, took to Instagram to gush about the incredible day.

“We’re so thankful for this city and all the love we’ve felt here through the years. Viva #LasVegas!! Thank you for honoring us with the #KeyToTheLasVegasStrip,” she wrote next to photos and videos of the event.

Fans were loving all of this, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Best duo ever! Love your show! What a beautiful example you are of true brother and sister love!” one person said. Another added,” Congratulations!! You and Donny work so hard; it’s well deserved.”

Donny also shared a message on his own Instagram, saying, “We are grateful to the hundreds of people who have worked day-in and day-out to make this show a success for the last 11 years. And most of all, we appreciate our incredible fans. We couldn’t have done this without you! ”

While both Donny and Marie were excited, there was one problem: only one key was made, so of course the pair duked it out in an old fashion game of rock, paper, scissor. The Masked Singer alum, 61, ending up winning the bout with paper over rock, but his sister wasn’t about to let that stop her. “No, I beat you up!” Marie joked.

This isn’t the only honor that the duo will be receiving — on October 4, Donny and Marie will be getting their own star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars!

Earlier this year, the pair announced that they will be ending their residency by the end of 2019, as they added that the decision was “very, very hard.” So what’s now? Marie will soon be one of the cohosts on The Talk, while her big brother is working on his 62nd album. “I can’t really say what’s next, but right now I can’t really think past December,” Marie said after the ceremony. “I just love it here, my home is here and I want to stay.” So sweet!

It is so great seeing Donny and Marie getting the recognition they deserve!