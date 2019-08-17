Amazing! Marie Osmond and her brother Donny Osmond heard a fantastic bit of news recently, as the pair were notified that they will be honored with their own star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

Marie, 59, took to Instagram on Friday, August 16, to share the news with all of her fans. “I can’t believe it — Donny & I will be honored by the @lasvegaswalkofstars!!” the entertainer wrote alongside a photo of she and her brother, 61. “The ceremony is set for Friday, October 4th. I have both lived and worked in Las Vegas for over 10 years @flamingovegas and consider it my home. Nothing makes me happier than to celebrate this city that means so much to my family. Thank you to the Las Vegas Walk of Stars and all of our fans who have made this possible. I love you so much!!!”

Donny also showcased his joy with his own Instagram post, stating, “Las Vegas has become my home away from home, and the people I’ve met here are an extension of our family. I’m thrilled to celebrate alongside the city that means the world to me. Thank you to the LVWOS and all of our incredible fans who have supported us every step of the way.”

Fans were filled with joy themselves upon hearing the news. “So excited that this is happening. You both deserve it so much!” one person said. Another added, “Your family gave us decades and generations of good honest talent, you deserve everything you get.”

The famous siblings spent 11 years performing onstage at the Flamingo Resort in Las Vegas — on March 21, they announced that their residency will be wrapping up by the end of 2019. “It’s been rumored that we’re bringing ‘Donny and Marie’ to an end here in Las Vegas,” The Masked Singer alum told host Paula Faris on Good Morning America. “We’re here to say it’s official.”

Donny added that the decision to finally say goodbye to the Vegas stage was “very, very hard.” The “Paper Roses” singer also had some kind words, praising Donny for being with her through it all. “We will be taking our final bow this November at the @flamingovegas,” Marie said in an Instagram post.

“I have always tried to remind myself that Donny is my brother first and my business partner second. He knew I would need the support of my brother. Donny has been with me through some very difficult trials,” she added.

We are so happy to hear that Donny and Marie are getting a well-deserved honor!