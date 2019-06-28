After 11 years performing onstage at the Flamingo Resort in Las Vegas, Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond will be saying goodbye to their iconic show at the end of 2019, but what a journey it has been — and the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer took some time to remind their fans of that fact.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, June 28, to share quite the incredible update of their longtime, and popular residency. “1665 shows performed @flamingovegas. 65 shows left, 14 dancers, 27 crew members, 9 musicians,” Donny captioned a photo of he and his sister on stage. He continued, “6 wardrobe and makeup staff, 8 house staff, 1 stage manager, video director, 2 siblings and and 1 extremely grateful guy (yes, that’s me 😉).

The Dancing With the Stars champion then proceeded to give a shoutout to everyone that has loved their music. “My heartfelt thanks to our incredible fans who travel from all over the world to see the show. Your support means the world to me, and I feel your love from the stage each and every night,” he said. “If you’re hoping to see us before our #vegasresidency concludes, this is your friendly reminder that time and tickets are running out! ”

Donny of course heard those dedicated fans respond back, as they rushed to the comments section to react to the incredible post. “We got to see you perform a few years ago — it was truly a dream of a lifetime. You signed your name on my Twelfth of Never 45 with that special ‘y.’ I’ll never forget my experience. Thank you!” one person said. Another added, “Saw you at The Ryman AND Vegas! What a great production!”

On March 21, the siblings made the ending of their residency official, taking it to social media to know everyone know. “It’s a strange feeling knowing that the end is on the horizon,” Donny wrote alongside a video of their bittersweet announcement. “Last night after the show, I couldn’t help but think about all that I’m going to miss once it’s over. I’m going to miss performing on stage with my extremely talented sister every night. She’s the best partner in crime a guy could ask for.⁣” How sweet!

We certainly are going to miss this pair!

