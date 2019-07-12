Singer Donny Osmond is such a tease! The artist took to Instagram on Friday, July 12, to announce he’s been making new music for his 62nd album, but instead of telling his fans which one of his songs they’re going to love the most, he only revealed a certain amount of information about a tune that’s expected to climb the charts.

“Last night I got a little closer to finishing another song for my #newalbum,” he wrote alongside a snap of him and Philippe Saisse. “Oh my goodness. You’re going to love this one! @philippesaisse, my dear friend and an amazing musician and arranger who I worked with on the This Is The Moment album, helped me with the arrangements on this song. It’s so beautiful. It’s called F_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T.”

“A little #PatSajak moment. 😆,” Donny, 61, joked while referencing the Wheel of Fortune host. “Did you really think I was going to tell you the title before it’s finished? I don’t think so.😉”

In January, the “Puppy Love” singer revealed he was working on a new album in a post that he shared to Instagram. “I’m excited to let you in on a little secret. I’ve officially started working on my 62nd album!” he said. “I’ll keep you posted throughout the year as I continue creating it, but I have a feeling you’re going to love it.”

Since then, Donny has occasionally been teasing new music online. “Wrote another song yesterday. This time, @dennywhite came in from L.A. to help out. Bit by bit,” he revealed again via Instagram on Thursday, May 16. “Song by song. Album 62 is taking shape.”

“I am looking forward to hearing your written work. You are a talented writer! Your past written songs have been terrific and are my favorites! Hurry!!” one of Donny’s fans wrote in the comments section.

Yes, please hurry!