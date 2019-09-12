Their iconic Las Vegas residency may be coming to an end, but their final show on November 16 won’t be the last you’ll see of Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond. Months after the pair of superstar siblings announced the end of their 11-year run in March, Donny opened up about the future for him and Marie.

“We may be bringing our Donny & Marie Vegas residency to a close, but it’s not the end of #DonnyandMarie,” the 61-year-old hunk wrote in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, September 11. “@marieosmond and I are looking forward to this new chapter and adventures ahead. Making the decision to work on our own projects for a while is never easy, especially when you’ve got a business partner as great as mine.”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Fans couldn’t help but flood the comment section with enthusiastic messages for Donny and his sister, but one specific comment seemed to draw the most attention. “No, you haven’t had the best partner … she’s ok … but MY partner is the best!” Marie, 59, sweetly wrote on her brother’s Instagram post. “No jokes or funnies, just sincerity this time, I love you.” So cute!

Besides gushing over Donny’s exciting news, fans lovingly praised the beloved duo for their incredible bond. “Best partnership ever, good luck to you both going forward in all you do,” one user wrote. Another echoed, “You work so well together that even as you go solo, you’re always going to be Donny and Marie to me. Hard to think of one without the other. A third chimed in, writing, “You guys are the best! Your love for one another is so wonderful! Love you guys!!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer mentioned possible plans in the future for him and Marie, who were recently honored during a ceremony and presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip. This past May, Donny opened up to Closer Weekly about taking their finals bow in November and made it pretty clear that he and his sister will always be thick as thieves.

“Who knows — maybe sometime in the future, we’ll get together again to sing ‘A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared. “There’s a bond here that will never be broken.”

Although we’re going to miss them on stage together, we can’t wait to see what amazing things Donny and Marie do next!