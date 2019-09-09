Nothing lasts forever! Even though we’re sad to see them go, Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond have decided that it’s time for them to move onto bigger and better things after they spent 11 years performing at the Flamingo Resort in Las Vegas. Before their show comes to a close at the end of 2019, Donny, 61, and Marie, 59, sat down for an interview and talked about their feelings regarding their last performance together.

“What is the last show going to be like here for you guys,” CBS reporter Lee Cowan asked the dynamic duo, before Donny responded, “emotional.” After taking a pause, he then turned to Marie and said, “I didn’t even want to think about it.”

While trying to comfort her brother, Marie responded, “Well I think we’ll just get through it and think about it after.” So why exactly are the Osmonds calling it quits after their shows have been so successful in Las Vegas? Well, it has a lot to do with wanting more in life.

“I just think we’re in a place where we still have a lot of things we want to do,” Marie admitted — and Donny couldn’t agree more. “You know there’s an unwritten rule in show business and that is: ‘You have to know when to stop and unless you stop you can’t progress,'” he said.

In November, Donny and Marie will be taking the stage together for the last time in Vegas. The “Paper Roses” singer will be moving onto her new full-time gig at The Talk and Donny will soon be releasing his 62nd studio album. However, this doesn’t mean that they’re through performing together.

“Never say never because there might be something around the corner, Marie, that we’ll look at each other and say, ‘Let’s try it. Why not?'” he said. Marie couldn’t agree with him more. “I might be senile when I do it but that’s OK,” she laughed.

No matter where they’ll go, we’ll always be Donny and Marie’s biggest fans!