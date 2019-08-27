If there’s one thing Donny Osmond has more than handsome sons and adorable grandchildren, it would most certainly be hit songs. The beloved Donny & Marie star took to social media to share that one of these musical treasures was celebrating a special anniversary.

“2019 marks 30 years of my hit ‘Sacred Emotion’… and I’m experiencing all sorts of emotions after writing that statement (😄😮😳🙃🤯)!” the 61-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 26. Click here to see the adorable throwback pic!

For those of you who aren’t familiar, “Sacred Emotion” was the second single off Donny’s tenth album — the self-titled Donny Osmond. While it only reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989, it was able to snag the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

“This photo was taken on set while filming the #MusicVideo in May of that year,” he added, noting that not only was this a big day for him, but also for one of the biggest movie filmmakers of all time: Transformers director Michael Bay. “The video was @MichaelBay’s first major project out of film school and his start in the industry. By the way Michael, I’m still waiting for those commission checks from The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor and A Quiet Place. 😆What are some of your favorite #SacredEmotion memories?”

Donny — who is now hard at work on his 62nd album — recently received an honor that means a lot to him. On Saturday, August 24, he and sister Marie Osmond were given the Key to the Las Vegas Strip.

“We are grateful to the hundreds of people who have worked day-in and day-out to make this show a success for the last 11 years,” he said at the event. “And most of all, we appreciate our incredible fans. We couldn’t have done this without you!”

This honor comes just a few weeks ahead of the two being celebrated with a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Turns out there’s a lot to be thankful this year for Donny!