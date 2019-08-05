Aww! Donny Osmond isn’t afraid of letting his proud dad moments shine — especially when it comes to his grandkids! The beloved Donny & Marie star took to social media on Monday, August 4, to share the most heartwarming photo with his only granddaughter.

“Out of our five children and ten grandchildren, Emy is the only girl. She’s my sweet princess,” the 61-year-old gushed in the caption. “This girl is as radiant on the inside as she is on the outside, and she’s growing up so fast. I look at her and feel an immense sense of pride in the strong woman she’s becoming. Bapa loves you, Emy.” So sweet!

It’s no surprise that fans’ hearts were completely melted considering the comments were quickly flooded with kind words for the handsome hunk. “What an Absolutely beautiful photo of you and your gorgeous grandaughter [sic],” one user wrote. “Memories are forever. She’s beautiful. Gorgeous blessing from God,” commented another.

This isn’t the first time Donny has completely gushed over his adorable grandkids. The “I’ll Make a Man out of You” singer — who is the dad of Donald Osmond, Jr., 40, Jeremy Osmond, 38, Brandon Osmond, 34, Christopher Osmond, 28, and Joshua Osmond, 21 — has opened up about how important his family is to him many times.

In fact, Donny credits longtime wife Debbie for being the glue that keeps their family together. “I am particularly grateful that my dear Debbie has been able to be home with our children and has been such a powerful and uplifting influence on each one of our family,” he sweetly revealed to Third Hour in 2014.

Donny, who has been married to Debbie since 1978, even revealed that the brunette beauty has encouraged him to follow his dreams despite the craziness that comes along with Hollywood and fame. “Especially in her great support of me in my crazy career that takes me away from the home so much,” he said the outlet, adding that she and their sons have “always been the core of my life.”

We love how much of a family man Donny is!

