It seems like Donny Osmond isn’t giving up his title of former teen heartthrob any time soon! While recalling his glory days as a famous entertainer, the beloved Donny & Marie star recently joked about being a heartbreaker after marrying his longtime love, Debbie Osmond, in 1978.

“At the #MeetandGreet after the show last night, a woman by the name of Diana Weatherly gave me this 1978 #BerrysWorld comic,” the 61-year-old hunk wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, September 4. “I’m sorry if I upset thousands of women in one day, but I have to be honest… I got a great girl! ❤️”

Along with the hilarious caption, Donny shared a pic of the comic card that featured a picture of a little girl crying at a desk. “I know Donny Osmond’s marriage is hard to take, but just remember — Shaun Cassidy is still available!” the caption read. LOL!

Although fans were heartbroken when Donny married his high school sweetheart many decades ago, they couldn’t be happier regarding his strong relationship with the blonde beauty. “You and Debbie were meant to be together so we forgive you,” one fan wrote in the comment section, while another echoed, “It took me years to get over this but yes, you got a great girl!” A third user chimed in, writing, “Yes you did!! But you picked well! Wonderful couple!!”

There’s no doubt that Donny and Debbie share one heck of a bond. In fact, the “I’ll Make a Man out of You” singer opened up about his incredible wife in a super sweet tribute in honor of her 60th birthday this past February.

“I’ve never met someone who personifies beauty like Debbie does,” The Masked Singer star wrote alongside a stunning photo of the two at the 2008 Oscars. “Anyone who knows her would agree that she glows wherever she goes. And perhaps the best part of all — her mind and heart are just as radiantly beautiful as she is on the outside.”

We couldn’t love Donny and Debbie more!