On September 9, Marie Osmond made her debut on The Talk alongside cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba — and while she’s the “new kid on the block,” she is revealing that the bunch is already quite close!

“OK, you want a scoop? We actually like each other … shocker (laughs),” Marie, 59, exclusively tells Closer Weekly about her work pals. “I’ve been telling everybody I’m so happy because now I’m on the group text, so it’s like ‘lunch here, we will meet up here.’ It’s just so fun.” Even though the entertainer has only been at her new gig less than a month, she can confidently say that she wasn’t exactly nervous to meet any of the ladies.

“Nervous, no, I have great respect for Sharon. I think she is phenomenal because she’s the queen, and she’s just — I love women that are brilliant and how she has kept that brand going on and she was the first one to do reality television, and she has a way of saying things that are just beautiful.”

Marie also reveals that she “loves” Sheryl. “She just has a way of segueing and her humor is hysterical … some of it off-camera, cannot be on camera,” the performer jokes. As for Carrie Ann, she was one of the first people to welcome the “Paper Roses” singer.

“When I came on, she was the one that came up to me and said, ‘I used to be the newbie, [so] if you need anything let me know,'” Donnie Osmond‘s sister gushes. Eve was also another one of Marie’s cohosts that really caught her eye.

“She is the nicest person, I swear to you, that I have ever met — and I like her take on things and her perspective. She’s really sharp and I love her. … She came to Vegas and we had fun!”

