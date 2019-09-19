Marie Osmond Reveals She Had ‘Butterflies’ In Her Stomach Before Her First Day as Cohost of ‘The Talk’

Even Marie Osmond gets a little nervous! While recently stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the iconic songstress opened up about her highly anticipated debut on The Talk and dished that even decades-long entertainers get a little cold feet.

“So I’ve cohosted for nine years, 40-something times, and the ladies … they’re the best!” the 59-year-old beauty gushed to the late night host during her appearance on Monday, September 16. “Seriously, we can have different opinions. But you know, you kind of get into this groove and you kind of just talk whatever you feel.”

Art Streiber/CBS

The “Paper Roses” singer — who made her debut on September 9 — then admitted that she had an unexpected apprehension right before show time. “It was interesting because the first week, the first show especially, I felt like some nerves,” she confessed. “And you know, I’ve been working a few decades,” Marie said with a laugh before continuing, “and I started to get these butterflies.”

As quickly the nerves came, Marie was luckily able to get rid them. “After about 10 minutes, I’m like, ‘Marie, stop it! You know, do what you do,'” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant explained. “But to me, it’s a good thing. Because I think when you lost that, you should move onto something else. Don’t you?”

The Donny & Marie star also told Stephen that she couldn’t be happier about her new full-time gig. “Oh my gosh, it is so fun,” Marie gushed of costars Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood. “It’s kind of like a new chapter in my book and I am very honored that CBS would pick me.”

David Thompson/Shutterstock

Fans of the brunette beauty couldn’t have been more over the moon when CBS announced in May that she would officially be replacing Sara Gilbert on The Talk. At the time, the Might as Well Laugh about it Now author opened up about her exciting new endevour in a heartwarming press release.

“It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest cohosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” the press release read. “I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

Be sure to catch Marie and her cohosts on The Talk every weekday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS!