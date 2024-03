Kathie Lee Gifford and Richard Spitz

Kathie Lee Gifford and her boyfriend, Richard Spitz, split after several years of dating away from the spotlight in Nashville, Tennessee. The Today alum leaned on pal Hoda Kotb during the difficult time.

“Hoda has been calling her every day and planning a visit to Nashville soon,” an insider told Closer in March after the breakup. “Kathie Lee is in a difficult place emotionally right now after getting dumped but is receiving love and support from those around her. Moving forward, she plans to focus on her family, friends and faith — not on men!”