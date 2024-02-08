It’s over. Country music star Jason Isbell filed for divorce from his wife, Amanda Shires, on December 15, 2023, per court documents obtained by Closer. The date of separation was listed as December 3, 2023.

The former couple were married for nearly 11 years before calling it quits. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The duo are parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Mercy, whom they welcomed in September 2015, two years after they tied the knot in Nashville.

They previously celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in February 2023. “Happy 10 years, @amandapearlshires. Every day I wake up and fall in love with you again,” Jason penned an Instagram tribute at the time.

In the past, they’ve both been open about dealing with struggles in their marriage.

“We all have our own ways of dealing with situations and problems, so while we should take it like a man, we can really only take anything like we can as individual humans,” Amanda told People in July 2022.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a quasi-famous person like Jason or me, everybody’s relationships are the same; there’s up and downs and there’s good and bad and you just try to deal with it,” she continued. “Life’s not easy, marriage isn’t easy, but aren’t we lucky to be able to live?”

Jason most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon. Over on his Instagram account, the singer-songwriter had not shared any pictures of Amanda for a few months prior to their split news going public. Instead, he’s been promoting his upcoming musical performances and appearances. Jason is due to take the stage at A Country Thing, an evening benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation, on April 2, with Little Big Town and Sheryl Crow.

Amanda’s Instagram page had equally been lacking photos of Jason before their breakup was publicly revealed. On the day their split news made headlines, she celebrated a major milestone for her music career. “But your voice was just a flutter of moths … Four years of ‘Deciphering Dreams’ with Amanda!” she captioned a black and white photo.

