Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2023: Stars Who Announced They Were Ending Their Relationships

Several celebrities have decided to move on from their relationships in 2023, revealing their breakups and divorces to the public. While letting go is never easy, Hollywood stars have huge fan bases to support them during their difficult splits from their partners.

Last year, many iconic Hollywood couples shared the devastating news that their relationships had come to an end. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and her ex-fiancé, Michael Castellon, confirmed they split and called off their engagement to Closer in February 2022.

Though breakups are sad, there’s always a chance that a couple will find their way back to each other. Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, announced they were going their separate ways after 25 years of marriage in August 2022. Just a few weeks later, the pair got back together.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the Rocky actor reflected on their brief split in an October 2022 interview with The Sunday Times. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Unfortunately, some couples just couldn’t last early on in 2023. On January 16, singer Noel Gallagher and his wife, Sara MacDonald, announced that they were divorcing after 22 years together.

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority,” a spokesperson told People in a statement. “Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

The former Oasis guitarist and the publicist first met at a nightclub in Ibiza in 2000. Sara recalled a conversation she had with her mom about dating a famous musician during an April 2020 interview with Vogue.

“She said, and she was right, ‘You’re going to struggle not being the first person people look at when you walk into a room,’” the fashion mogul said. “People would physically push past me to get to him. Slowly, you start to get over it.”

The former couple welcomed two children during their marriage, sons Donovan and Sonny. Their union marked the second marriage for Noel, who became a dad to daughter Anaïs with his first wife, Meg Matthews, before their divorce in 2001. The rocker did not immediately comment on his divorce on social media and instead announced new music with his band, High Flying Birds.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrity couples who split in 2023.