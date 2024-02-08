Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Kids: Meet Daughter Mercy

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires welcomed one child together during their marriage, daughter Mercy. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor filed for divorce from the singer in December 2023, according to documents obtained by Closer.

Who Is Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires’ Daughter Mercy?

Jason and Amanda got married in 2013 and welcomed their daughter two years later. The “King of Oklahoma” singer and the “Crowded Table” songstress announced their little one’s arrival on social media.

“So happy and grateful to have Mercy Rose Isbell in the world,” Amanda captioned a photo of her newborn on X at the time.

Amanda was pregnant with Mercy while working on her album My Piece of Land.

“After doing everything I could possibly do, then I was left alone in the house to face myself and unpack what I was feeling,” she told Texas Monthly in September 2016. “I had to start thinking about the child I’m bringing into the world. And that’s why I started writing the record. And that’s how that song started.”

She admitted that she wondered how it would be possible to balance her career and motherhood.

“Did I have to give everything up?” Amanda reflected. “Selfishly, what am I trading to have this wonderful child?”

Years later, Jason shared a funny story about his daughter on the social media platform.

“We were listening to the song ‘All I Do Is Drive’ and the 5-year-old says, ‘Johnny Cash is a great singer.’ And I said, ‘Yea ma’am he sure was.’ And she says, ‘and now he’s a truck driver,’” he wrote in November 2020.

Courtesy of Jason Isbell/Instagram

In September 2023, Jason celebrated his little girl on National Daughter Day, gushing over having the ability to bring her on the road with him.

“National Daughter Day, and I believe this one qualifies. 48 states so far, only New Mexico and Alaska left to go. Just turned 8 years old. I didn’t get on a plane until I was 22,” he captioned a tribute to Mercy on Instagram.

Why Did Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Split?

Jason filed for divorce from Amanda on December 15, 2023, listing their date of separation as December 3, 2023. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Amanda previously opened up about facing ups and downs in her marriage.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a quasi-famous person like Jason or me, everybody’s relationships are the same; there’s up and downs and there’s good and bad and you just try to deal with it,” she told People in July 2022. “Life’s not easy, marriage isn’t easy, but aren’t we lucky to be able to live?”