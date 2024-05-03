TV Moms Share Their Favorite Mother’s Day Memories

Marion Ross

“I was a single, divorced mother raising two kids by myself. It was tough,” Marion, 95, with son Jim Meskimen, admits to Closer. She celebrates most Mother’s Days with her family, but 2007 was particularly unique. “Florence Henderson and I were honored to become the godmothers of the Emerald Princess cruise ship,” she recalls. “We christened the ship along with our TV daughters, Erin Moran and Susan Olsen.”

“I did take some lessons I learned on the show,” says Marion, who played Happy Days’ Mrs. C from 1974 to 1984.