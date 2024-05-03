TV Moms Share Their Favorite Mother’s Day Memories

Our favorite television moms shared their family celebrations and thoughts on motherhood ahead of Mother’s Day!
Marion Ross
“I was a single, divorced mother raising two kids by myself. It was tough,” Marion, 95, with son Jim Meskimen, admits to Closer. She celebrates most Mother’s Days with her family, but 2007 was particularly unique. “Florence Henderson and I were honored to become the godmothers of the Emerald Princess cruise ship,” she recalls. “We christened the ship along with our TV daughters, Erin Moran and Susan Olsen.”
“I did take some lessons I learned on the show,” says Marion, who played Happy Days’ Mrs. C from 1974 to 1984.
Florence Henderson
“My children and their happiness have always been my greatest concern,” said the late actress, who raised four kids, including daughter Barbara Chase, while starring on The Brady Bunch. “My children have all turned out to be wonderful adults, so I must have done a few things right!”
“I’ve always been a caregiver,” said the Brady Bunch star. The show aired from 1969 to 1974.
June Lockhart
“My favorite Mother’s Days are simple: sleep late, devour The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times with coffee,” says June, 98, a proud mom of two adult daughters, Anne and Lizabeth Lockhart. “Making sure you take time for yourself and your family is a very important part of balancing work and life. I think I have done a pretty good job.”
June played Timmy’s mom on Lassie from 1958 to 1964.
Karen Grassle
“The happiest Mother’s Day was the year my son was born,” says Karen, 82, who likes to celebrate outdoors with her son, Zach Radford. “We have always enjoyed exploring new places in nature — cliffs and deserts in New Mexico, beaches in California, and the bluegrass of Kentucky, where Zach went with the U.S. Pony Club to compete at the Horse Park in Lexington.”
Karen released a memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma.
Shirley Jones
Shirley, 90, always felt lucky surrounded by her three sons, Shaun, Patrick and Ryan Cassidy, stepson David Cassidy and their families on Mother’s Day. “I am an only child, so to have all this family is amazing,” says the star, who adores her grandkids. “The lovely thing about being a grandparent is you can just love them to pieces, spoil them — and then give ’em back!”
Patricia Heaton
“When I was on Raymond, my children were about the same age as the Barone children, so I experienced all those things as I was performing them!” says Patricia, 66, mom of Joseph, Daniel, Samuel and John Hunt. “Being a mother is indescribable: joy, worry, delight, frustration, but ultimately the greatest satisfaction and deepest human love of your life.”
She starred on Everybody Loves Raymond from 1996 to 2005.
Ilene Graff
“The most fun Mother’s Days were at the beginning of Nikka’s life — when Mother’s Day felt like a confirmation of being a parent and the joy that recognition brought to me,” says Ilene, 75, with daughter Nikka Lanzarone. “Getting the baby dressed up, going to a restaurant, being so proud of my little family — all of that still resonates for me.” Mr. Belvedere ran from 1985 to 1990. “We have bonds that last to this day,” says Ilene.
Michael Learned
“Mother’s Day was always very special once I had kids,” says Michael, 85, mom of Lucas, Caleb and Chris Donat. The boys always showed their appreciation with flowers and breakfast in bed. “Sometimes I’d have to dispose of it when they weren’t looking,” she says with a giggle. “But it was always so sweet.”