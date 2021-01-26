Celine Dion can’t imagine what life would be like without her three sons. The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress is dedicated to her legendary music career, but nothing fills Celine with joy quite like being around her beloved kids, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

The Canadian singer shares her boys with her late husband, René Angélil, whom she married in 1994. The couple welcomed their eldest son, René-Charles, in January 2001, followed by the births of their twins, Nelson and Eddy, nearly 10 years later in October 2010.

Celine was over the moon when she first experienced parenthood, but the road to becoming a mom was anything but easy. After announcing a break from singing to focus on starting her family in early 2000, the “Power of Love” performer consulted numerous doctors in order to get pregnant.

When nothing seemed to work, Celine and René tried in-vitro fertilization. The “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” crooner finally became pregnant through one of their IVF procedures in May 2000. At the time, Celine marveled over the pregnancy during an interview on a Canadian television show, saying she felt “emotionally fulfilled,” according to CNN.

Celine’s happiness skyrocketed even more when she held her first baby in her arms. Shortly before undergoing her sixth round of IVF in early 2010, which resulted in her pregnancy with Nelson and Eddy, Celine called motherhood the most “challenging and rewarding job” she ever had.

“I think we are very blessed to have the opportunity and a blessing to be a mother,” she told ABC News. “I think when you are — when you have a child, it’s like there’s another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like a second heart.”

Now that it’s been two decades since Celine became a mom, the Grammy Award winner has nearly perfected her role. Even though she’s endured her fair share of struggles, including the death of her husband in January 2016, Celine has continued to the best mom to her boys.

“Celine is career-driven, but her children will always come first,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in September 2020, noting the music icon is taking advantage of life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “She’s spending quality time with her kids. Celine is seeing this much-deserved break as an opportunity to relax and wind down before things get busy again.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Celine’s three sons!