Celine Dion’s Son Rene-Charles Is All Smiles While Supporting Her at the 2024 Grammys in Rare Photos

While making her triumphant return to the Grammys stage, Céline Dion was escorted by her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer has been battling stiff person syndrome with her supportive family by her side, which also includes twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil.

“Thank you all. I love you right back,” Céline, 55, said after walking out onto the stage at the ceremony held on Sunday, February 4. “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Céline and her son at the Grammys.