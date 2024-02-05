All night long, music lovers waited in anticipation to see who the final presenter of the night at the 2024 Grammys would be. Céline Dion sent the crowd into a roaring applause when she took the stage to present during a rare public appearance amid her ongoing health battle.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she told the crowd. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.”

Céline, 55, who presented the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift, first revealed news of her stiff person syndrome diagnosis to the world in December 2022.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said in an Instagram video.

Since then, she’s kept a rather low profile in the public eye, making only a few photographed outings.

“With the help of her family doctors, therapists and specialists, she seems to have things under control at the moment,” an insider told Closer of her condition in November 2023. “While she isn’t the person she was before her condition, she feels stronger now.”

The source went on to say that the iconic performer “doesn’t want to hide out at home any longer.” Her Grammys appearance certainly proved that! While Celine ended up skipping the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, her gorgeous gown was one of the most stunning looks of the entire night.

With five Grammy wins under her belt, she is no stranger to appearing on the Grammys stage. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was forced to cancel her tour as she aimed to focus on her health. She “has good days” and is “committed to sharing those times with her children,” the insider added.

Céline is a doting mom to her three kids, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, whom she welcomed with her late husband, René Angélil. The boys have been by her side as she continues to fight rare autoimmune neurological disorder. They were spotted out with their mom at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to attend a hockey game in November 2023.

“Her kids are front and center, helping with whatever she needs and spending time with her to keep her spirits up,” an insider told Life & Style in January, adding, “Despite all the challenges she’s facing, Céline has a glass half-full attitude. She’s always managed to remain optimistic during the toughest of times.”