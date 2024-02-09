Celine Dion’s Eldest Son Rene-Charles: Photos Then and Now

Celine Dion’s Eldest Son Rene-Charles Is a Man Now! See Photos of Her Firstborn Child Over the Years

Céline Dion’s heart beats for her three kids, who have helped her overcome tragedy and heartbreak throughout her career. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer became a mom in January 2001 when she welcomed her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil, with her late husband, René Angélil.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother. I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up,” the mom of three once said during a February 2017 interview with Extra.

Scroll below to see photos of René-Charles growing up over the years.