After nearly four years of marriage, Kathy Griffin is calling it quits. The My Life on the D List star filed for divorce from her husband, marketing executive Randy Bick, 45, on December 28, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The split was unexpected.

“Kathy and Randy have had their ups and downs over the years as friends and then as partners, but the divorce came as a shock,” a source close to the couple tells Closer exclusively. “The marriage worked for a long time, but something went wrong. Friends say it was Randy’s decision — he wanted out and Kathy is heartbroken.”

The actress and comedienne, who has been married once before, is leaning on close friends to lift her spirits. She recently reached out to pal Jane Fonda, who invited her over for some food and a shoulder to cry on. Says Kathy: “My girlfriends are going to get me through this.”