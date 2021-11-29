Kathy Griffin is living lavishly in a gorgeous Malibu home! The comedian purchased the home in December 2020 for $8.8 million. That same month, Kathy sold her equally stunning Bel-Air property for $14 million. Since then, Kathy has shared photos of her new property and its incredible view.

Kathy’s Malibu home was newly built and purchased below the $9.6 million asking price. The Fashion Police host lives in the 8,200 square foot property with her husband, Randy Bick, and their four dogs who have plenty of room to play and run around. One extremely unique feature of the home is the massive glass walls that allow Kathy to see a marvelous view of the ocean whenever she wants.

The entire house features gorgeous porcelain tiles and even has a rooftop terrace where Kathy can hang out and entertain her guests. The five-bedroom mansion has an incredible fireplace, wet bar and a wine room. Complete with a home movie theater and a fitness studio, it’s hard to be bored in this Malibu pad.

Following her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis, Kathy had surgery to remove a part of her left lung in August 2021. During her recovery, she spent time at home and kept fans updated on social media. One of her favorite activities is lounging by her infinity pool with her furry friends and chasing them around on the grassy patio.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” the reality star shared on social media after her diagnosis. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

In the summer of 2021, the two-time Emmy Award winner appeared on an episode of MTV’s Cribs. She showed off her luxurious pad and shared stories behind some of the little decorative accents that adorn the home. Newlyweds Kathy and Randy began a new chapter of their lives in the lux mansion. They previously tied the knot in January 2020 at their former Bel-Air mansion where their famous neighbors included the Kardashians.

“Randy and I discussed the ceremony possibilities at length. We kept returning to the same conclusion: it was so much fun and so meaningful to do it here in what we believe is truly a beautiful home, filled with love and humor,” Kathy told Hello! Magazine in January 2020.

Kathy and Randy are making new memories in their stunning Malibu home. Scroll to take a tour of their dream living space.