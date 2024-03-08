Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have finalized their divorce after 11 years of marriage.

Natalie, 42, initially filed for divorce eight months ago in July 2023, a rep for the May December actress confirmed to People on Friday, March 8.

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a friend of the pair told the outlet. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

The former couple had been quietly separated amid rumblings of their rocky marriage and infidelity on his part.

“Natalie is officially pulling the plug on her marriage,” a source told Life & Style in January. “She really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal.”

“They went to counseling, and at one point, Natalie thought she could make it work for the children’s sake,” the source added. “She desperately wanted to keep her family together, but at the end of the day, the trust that she and Benjamin had shared was irrevocably broken.”

Natalie and Benjamin, 46, share kids Aleph and Amalia, whom they lived together with in France. The Oscar winner and the choreographer first met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan.

“I think I was in, like, dreamland. So, it was pretty … it seemed pretty fun the whole time,” she said during a June 2018 appearance on “Sirius XM Town Hall” of meeting the dancer.

They announced they were engaged and expecting their first child together in 2010. After welcoming their son in 2011, they got married the following year. Natalie and Benjamin’s daughter arrived in 2017.

In July 2023, Natalie attended the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show without her wedding ring on her finger.

“Natalie was so hurt,” a source told Life & Style at the time, as affair rumors continued to circulate. “She felt she’d made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage in order to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her.”

At the time, the insider maintained that the star was still hoping to mend her marriage. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

“Natalie wants to see if they can save this,” the insider continued. “She is trying. It’s just that the pain is still very fresh.”