Harrison Ford’s son Ben Ford has reached a divorce settlement with wife Emily Ford, according to court documents obtained by multiple outlets.

The pair got married in 2009. Emily filed for divorce in November 2023, listing their date of separation as February 1, 2022. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. During their marriage, Ben, 57, and Emily, 44, welcomed son Waylon.

In September 2022, Emily shared a rare post about Ben and alluded to their split.

“Today, on our anniversary, I want to celebrate the evolution of our love. We moved through the dissolution process carefully and without frivolity or malintent, tracking this choice to follow our north stars as something important,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “This decision to follow our own paths was a strong and courageous choice and a source of mutual connection and strength.”

“It’s a reminder that we always have a choice in every moment — we choose to love one another — and all that remains is the light of understanding and grace,” the post continued. “I will always love, respect, and support you and our children on this journey of a million miles. Here’s to the next best chapter of our love.”

Ben was born to Harrison, 81, and his first wife, Mary Marquardt, in 1966. The Indiana Jones actor also welcomed son Willard Ford during his first marriage. From his second marriage to Melissa Mathison, Harrison became a dad to kids Malcolm and Georgia Ford.

In 2010, Harrison married Calista Flockhart and adopted her son, Liam, upon their wedding.

“Harrison never thought he’d become a late-in-life dad, but it’s been a tremendous blessing to him,” a friend of the star told Closer in June 2019. “He has been mindful to give Liam his full attention.”

That year, Ben shared a touching post on his X account to celebrate his dad on Father’s Day.

“I love this photo of both of us grilling it up. Metaphorically I think it speaks volumes,” he captioned a photo of him grilling with his dad. “He taught me resiliency as a young father and later helped give me the courage to pursue my dreams.”

Ben was recently all smiles during an appearance at the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival from March 1 to March 3.

“Making the rounds at the inaugural @lawinefoodfest They created a foodie wonderland with some of my favorite chef peeps!” he wrote on Instagram on March 1. “I’ll be posted up serving up my Dungeness Crab and Leek Fonduta. Come say hi!”