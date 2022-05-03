Harrison Ford Is Proud of His 5 Kids! See Rare Photos of the Actor and His Children Over the Years

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford has taken on so many notable roles throughout his career, including being a dad of five. The action star welcomed kids Ben Ford, Willard Ford, Malcolm Ford, Georgia Ford and Liam Flockhart, after becoming a household name.

Harrison and his ex-wife Mary Marquardt first became parents in 1967 when their eldest son, Ben, arrived. Their second child together, Willard, was born in 1969. The former couple was married for 15 years before divorcing in 1979.

Ben went on to become a well-known chef and restaurateur in California, a career path he credited his father for inspiring him to set after. He shared a sweet photo with Harrison on Twitter for Father’s Day in 2019 with a sentimental caption.

“He taught me resiliency as a young father and later helped give me the courage to pursue my dreams,” the culinary expert wrote.

The Indiana Jones actor went on to marry Melissa Mathison in 1983. He expanded his family again, welcoming son Malcolm in 1987 and daughter Georgia in 1990. Harrison and Melissa were officially divorced in 2004. The screenwriter died in 2015 after battling neuroendocrine cancer.

Harrison walked down the aisle for the third time in 2010 with Calista Flockhart. The pair first met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. The Supergirl actress adopted son Liam one year before meeting her leading man. Harrison and Calista raised Liam together and have stepped out for rare appearances with him over the years.

In August 2020, the proud parents were spotted dropping Liam off at college. The following summer, the college student joined his parents for a family vacation to Croatia. Harrison enjoys spending time with his kids and has grown very close to Liam over the years.

“I think Liam was about six or eight months old when I met him and Calista, and we have been together ever since,” he told Parade in January 2010.

Harrison’s older children have given him birthday shout-outs on social media over the years, attended red carpet premieres with him and continue to make memories with their dad.

“My children have taught me a lot about parenting,” he continued. “My first child was born when I was 25. Babies raising babies is not a pretty sight. I am much better at it now.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Harrison and his kids over the years.