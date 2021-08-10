Harrison Ford took a break from his acting gigs and spent some time on dad duty with his wife, Calista Flockhart. The Hollywood couple were spotted making a rare appearance with their son, Liam, during a vacation in Croatia over the weekend.

The Indiana Jones legend, 79, could be seen enjoying some R&R with his family on the balcony of the villa where they were staying, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The shirtless actor received a nice back and shoulder massage as his wife, 56, and their 20-year-old son sat around the table nearby.

Tonci Plazibat/HM CROPI/SIPA/Shutterstock

Harrison and his loved ones also made a rare outing around the city of Dubrovnik, where they took in the beautiful sights of the European country. The Raiders of the Lost Ark star, Liam and Calista were all smiles as they were joined by what appeared to be a tour guide.

The trio’s special appearance comes amid Harrison’s hiatus from filming the fifth Indiana Jones flick. As Deadline reported in June, the Oscar nominee “sustained an injury involving his shoulder” on the set of the film’s latest installment, resulting in the half of production.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” Disney confirmed in a statement. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Harrison has yet to return to set, but “the film’s bosses have come together to work out the scheduling,” a source told The Sun. “The earliest they think they can restart the production is September.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Blade Runner alum may be taking some time off to focus on healing his injury, but it looks like he’s making the most of it by being with his family. Despite being one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, an insider revealed fame and fortune are the least of Harrison and Calista’s priorities.

“They are on the same page about wanting to enjoy the trappings of their success without feeling trapped by it,” a friend of the pair exclusively told Closer in June 2019, noting Harrison is especially focused on being the best father.

“Harrison never thought he’d become a late-in-life dad, but it’s been a tremendous blessing to him,” the pal shared. “He has been mindful to give Liam his full attention.”

In addition to Liam, the Fugitive actor is the dad of his four older kids. Harrison shares sons Willard Ford and Ben Ford with his first wife, Mary Marquardt, as well as Malcolm Ford and Georgia Ford with his second spouse, Melissa Mathison.