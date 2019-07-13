He’s played some of the greatest heroes in film history — from Indiana Jones to Han Solo to President James Marshall — but the role that Harrison Ford is perhaps most proud of is being a father to his incredible kids.

It was back in 1964 that the actor tied the knot for the first time with Mary Marquardt. They parted ways in 1979, but did have two children — Benjamin and Willard. Four years later, the Witness star married again, this time to screenwriter Melissa Mathison. While they split in 2004, they share two kids — Malcolm and Georgia. Sadly, Melissa passed away in 2015 after a battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

In 2010, Harrison decided to give this marriage thing a shot again — he said I do to actress Calista Flockhart, mostly known from her classic role on the Fox program Ally McBeal. The pair had been dating for eight years before they took the next level. The couple have one adopted son together. “Harrison never thought he’d become a late-in-life dad, but it’s been a tremendous blessing to him,” a friend once noted. “He has been mindful to give Liam his full attention.”

All in all, the Hollywood icon has five kids — and they are as talented as their parents!

Scroll on down below to meet each of Harrison’s kids!

